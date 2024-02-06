(Bloomberg) -- French dairy giant Groupe Lactalis’s offices were raided by police as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged tax fraud.

The raids on Tuesday, first reported by Le Monde newspaper, were part of a probe into an estimated “several hundred million” euros in potentially evaded taxes, the financial prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Lactalis confirmed the operation, saying in a statement that it had been carried out in a “calm manner” and involved “old facts.”

The investigation, opened four years ago on suspicion Lactalis had undermined taxable profits, covers a period from 2009 to 2020, the prosecutor’s office said. In 2019, it received a complaint from a farmers union; three years later, it received mandatory tax disclosures from the tax authorities, which led to an extension in the probe, it said.

