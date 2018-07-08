(Bloomberg) -- What was meant to be an opportunity to mingle in the sun in a southern French city turned partially into a public denunciation of tax practices of U.S. web giants.

Aix-en-Provence is host to an annual weekend gathering of politicians and chief executives that is sometimes described as a more relaxed (and warmer) version of Davos. Decision-makers can network between talks at a local university and cocktail receptions at a hotel particulier-turned art museum before heading to a night at the opera.

This year, the U.S. internet giants didn’t have an easy ride. In at least two public sessions on Saturday, companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. have borne the brunt of discontent by telecoms operator and the public alike.

Alain Weill, chief executive officer at Altice Europe NV -- owner of France telecom company SFR -- said although Google and Netflix benefit from the domestic network infrastructure, they aren’t required to contribute by making investments while at the same time they urge local operators like SFR to improve it.

Part of the problem rests with the legal framework, Weill said, urging lawmakers and regulators to level the playing field. “Rules for pure players like Netflix should be the same as the rules for more traditional companies,” he said. He gave the example of Google being allowed to do targeted ads while TV networks in France cannot.

“That’s what lawmakers should be working on,” he said. “Otherwise we are victims of discrimination.”

His view was echoed by Xavier Bertrand, leader of a province in northern France, who described the current state of play as unfair competition.

Sebastien Missoffe, the managing director of Google France, said that the search giant had paid an average corporate tax rate of 26 percent annually in the past decade. “We cannot suggest that Google doesn’t pay taxes,” in France, he said. The audience’s reaction: boos.

There has been public outrage in France in recent years for what many consider to be low levels of taxes paid by businesses that generate hundreds of millions in revenues.

