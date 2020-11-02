(Bloomberg) -- French debt rose double the euro-area average in the first half of the year, with private debt pushing it to outstrip all its European peers, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Eurostat and European Central Bank data. Company debt in France rose by 18.1 percentage points of gross domestic product compared to 7 percentage points of GDP in Italy and 2.6 in Germany. States, companies and private individuals are loading up on debt as coronavirus lockdowns cripple the economy.

