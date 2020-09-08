(Bloomberg) -- French economic activity recovered to around 95% of pre-crisis levels in August, but will improve little through the end of the year, national statistics agency Insee said Tuesday.

Massive public spending on furlough and support for businesses helped shelter households from the worst of the crisis and fuel a sharp rebound in consumption when confinement ended in May. While that support will continue, there is uncertainty about the pandemic and how consumers will spend savings.

“The fall in gross domestic product was less marked than expected, but the uncertainty about the health situation is leading us to temper the expected pace of recovery,” Insee said in its economic update.

With some industries facing long-term damage, economies everywhere are facing the prospect of not fully regaining pre-crisis levels of activity. The question for governments is whether to keep providing aid to non-viable businesses or let them fail as part of a wider restructuring.

Insee expects unemployment to rise to around 9.5% by the end of the year from 7.1% in the second quarter.

It stuck to its previous forecast for 9% fall in GDP this year, with activity returning to around 96% of normal levels by the end of 2020.

