(Bloomberg) -- French economic growth unexpectedly failed to accelerate in the second quarter, when a series of national strikes acted as a drag.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent in the three months through June, national statistics agency Insee said Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an uptick to 0.3 percent growth. Consumer spending fell and trade also weighed on growth in the period.

The euro area’s second largest economy had a rough start to the year, when it, along with much of Europe, saw output strangled by bad weather and snowstorms. While there’s been a general loss of momentum across many economies this year, France’s slowdown was exacerbated when rail workers staged industrial action to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s reform plans.

The continued sluggishness in France is a handicap for the euro area amid a period of uncertainty marked by global trade tensions and the prospect of European Central Bank paring back its vast monetary stimulus. On trade, there was some relief on this week, when the EU won a ceasefire in the tit-for-tat tariff battle with the U.S.

France is the first Group of Seven country to print second-quarter figures. The U.S., which reports later, is expected to have hit 4 percent annualized growth in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014, fueled by tax cuts and a spike in soybean exports before Chinese tariffs kick in.

The euro-area economy is predicted to have expanded 0.4 percent in the period, matching the pace of the quarter through March.

The French figures are a blow to Macron, who briefly enjoyed a feel-good factor after the French soccer team’s victory in the World Cup. The 40-year-old leader is also embroiled in a scandal over allegations of a cover-up of an assault by his personal bodyguard.

Economists expect France will regain some momentum in the second half of the year, with growth of 0.5 percent this quarter and next. The European Commission forecasts full-year expansion of 1.7 percent in 2018, slower than 2017’s pace but well above the average of the previous five years.

Trade tensions remains the big risk, with uncertainty clouding the outlook and hitting confidence. Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned last week that the threat alone of increased protectionism could weigh on business investment and financial markets.

“We still have growth, but we have to strengthen our vigilance,” he told lawmakers during a hearing at France’s National Assembly.

