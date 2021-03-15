(Bloomberg) -- The French economy is weathering the Covid pandemic and government restrictions better than previously forecast, putting it on a path to stronger growth this year, the Bank of France said.

Activity fell less than the central bank initially expected at the end of 2020 as household and business investment held up despite the lockdown in November. The central bank expects stronger growth in the second half of this year as health restrictions are lifted and vaccines slow the pandemic.

“The economy will be pulled by a rebound of consumer spending, public support for demand and the resilience of investment,” the Bank of France said in its quarterly economic forecasts Tuesday.

The report supports other evidence that the euro area’s second-largest economy has adapted to Covid restrictions and will avoid a steep second dip. For now, the government hasn’t imposed a full lockdown to contain the resurgence of the virus, opting instead for a curfew combined with tough restrictions on leisure and hospitality.

Read more Germany, France Halt Astra Shots as Health Scare Adds to EU Woes

The Bank of France said its forecasts are even fairly cautious as they are based on health restrictions being on average unchanged throughout the first half of 2021. The government has said the country may start returning to normal from mid-April.

The central bank also issued stronger forecasts for the labor market thanks to the “powerful shock-absorber” of state-financed furlough programs that translate into cuts in working hours rather than jobs.

The withdrawal of aid and an increase in business failures may mark a low point for employment later this year, the central bank said, but unemployment, which will peak close to 9.5% at the end of 2021, will average 8.9% over the whole year instead of a previously forecast 10.7%.

Despite the stronger outlook, economic output will only reach pre-crisis levels around the middle of 2022, the Bank of France said. It also said uncertainty surrounding its forecasts is still “significant” due to the health situation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.