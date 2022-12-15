(Bloomberg) -- France will narrowly avoid a recession that’s threatening other major European economies this winter as growth recovers in the early months of 2023, forecasts from statistics agency Insee show.

Gross domestic product will contract 0.2% in the final quarter due to declining industrial output, a sluggish services sector and falling consumer spending, and as households cut back on energy use, Insee said.

It expects a “gradual rebound” through the first half of 2023, however, as more nuclear reactors restart following a large number of shutdowns for essential maintenance work and as services accelerate.

“The fourth quarter is a bend, not a break,” Insee economist Julien Pouget said. “It’s like a passing cold that you generally recover from.”

The outlook is less gloomy than that of private-sector economists, who on average forecast a second consecutive quarter of shrinking GDP in France in 2023.

It also contrasts with the situation of other European economies, including Germany, which is widely considered to have entered a two-quarter slump. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the euro area may have a “short-lived and shallow” recession in this quarter and the next.

Still, Insee’s forecasts suggest the French economy is unlikely to be as strong as the government expects. To reach the 1% forecast needed to contain the budget deficit at 5% of economic output in 2023, growth would have to accelerate to around 0.8% in each of the third and fourth quarters, Pouget said.

Insee also said inflation, based on France’s national measure, will continue to advance and reach a peak in January at the highest rate since 1984. The expected easing of the headline figure in the spring will mainly result from year-earlier comparisons, with prices continuing to increase from one month to the next.

Insee said its measure of underlying inflation, which strips out volatile elements and the impact of taxation, will remain above 5% throughout the first half of the year.

