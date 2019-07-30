(Bloomberg) -- French economic growth unexpectedly slowed, adding to risks for a euro area already shaken by a manufacturing slump and frailties in its largest economy, Germany.

France was expected to show greater resilience as it’s less exposed to the slowdown in international goods trade and more reliant on domestic demand that President Emmanuel Macron tried to turbo-charge with a 17 billion-euro ($19 billion) stimulus. Despite the tax cuts, announced in response to the Yellow Vests protests, consumer spending growth slowed.

The second-quarter expansion of just 0.2% -- below economists’ 0.3% estimate -- is another blow for policy makers already fighting fires in other parts of the euro area. Mario Draghi last week warned the outlook is getting “worse and worse” and implored governments to give more fiscal support as the European Central Bank president’s staff ready another monetary boost for September.

The French figures may be just the first disappointment in a gloomy week for the European economy. Data Wednesday are expected to show growth in the euro area slowed to 0.2% in the second quarter from 0.4% as trade tensions stymied demand and manufacturers struggled to adapt. The German economy probably contracted, according to the Bundesbank.

French growth was driven exclusively by domestic demand, with company investment and public spending accelerating. Net trade didn’t make a contribution, while inventories weighed on output.

Even if manufacturing makes up a smaller share of the French economy, it deteriorated rapidly in June. Production declined particularly sharply in the automotive, plastics and electronics sectors.

Car-makers publishing their second-quarter results have echoed those warnings. Renault last week reduced its sales outlook for 2019 as it expects a contraction in the global auto market, and car-part makers that supply the sector are already beginning to adjust to difficulties with job cuts and cost-cutting plans.

“We’re going for flatness, flat markets for the years ahead,” Plastic Omnium Chief Executive Laurent Burelle said in a conference call on the company’s first-half results. “ We have to be very watchful and we have to be extremely responsive and we have to be very agile.”

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura and Fercan Yalinkilic.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Horobin in Paris at whorobin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.