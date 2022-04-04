(Bloomberg) -- French supermarkets are joining a national effort to curb the country’s electricity consumption, as cold weather and nuclear reactor outages pushed domestic power prices to a 13-year high.

Carrefour SA said it’s cutting its power consumption Monday morning, using methods like “reducing heating in offices, and dimming lighting in the group’s 400 stores across the country,” a spokeswoman told Bloomberg News.

The supermarket chain is heeding calls from France’s grid operator to households and industries to cut power usage to tackle a surge in demand coupled with nuclear outages and colder weather. As many as 25 of state-run utility Electricite de France SA’s 56 nuclear reactors are offline, just as temperatures in Paris fall below freezing.

Power deliveries between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Paris time surged to as much as 2,987.89 euros ($3295.84) per megawatt-hour, while the average price for the entire day settled at 551.43 euros on the Epex Spot SE’s day-ahead auction, the highest level since a record set in October 2009.

Temperatures in Paris were set to drop as low as -1 degree Celsius on Monday, with average levels seen almost 6 degrees below the seasonal norm. A return to warmer weather is expected Tuesday, with close to average temperatures of about 11 degrees Celsius seen, according to a report by forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

To ease the strain on supplies, EDF managed to round up 2 gigawatts of extra capacity on Monday from plants that usually generate power during the winter, a spokesperson for the company said. Early indications signal that consumers are cutting their usage, with demand at peak times seen more than 1 gigawatt lower than the forecast 70,857 megawatts.

Bengt P. Longva, a senior analyst at energy consultant StormGeo Nena AS, said that while power demand remains quite high, “the main issue here is the low nuclear output.”

The power contract for Tuesday was last seen changing hands at 317 euros, according to brokers, while day-ahead auction results on Epex Spot will be published after 12 p.m. Paris time.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.