(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy is closing out 2018 on a gloomy note, with a measure of activity unexpectedly dropping to its lowest in just over four years.

The decline in IHS Markit’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index was largely driven by France, where the “Yellow Vests” movement disrupted business. The French number dropped below 50, the dividing line between expansion and contraction.

The euro gauge fell to 51.3 in December from 52.7 in November. The services sector was the main source of weakness, even though manufacturing activity also cooled. Economists had forecast that the combined figure would rise slightly.

December’s decline means the euro-region number has now fallen for nine months this year. That puts weight behind European Central Bank President’s Mario Draghi’s cautious tone on Thursday, when he said the balance of risks is “moving to the downside.”

Draghi made the comment as he confirmed the ECB would cap its quantitative-easing programs at the end of this month. Acknowledging the risks, he added that reinvestments of maturing bonds would continue to provide significant stimulus to the 19-nation economy.

IHS Markit said its index suggests the euro area is now barely growing. Forward-looking measures such as new orders and expectations remained subdued. That doesn’t bode well for future demand, “adding to downside risks to the immediate outlook,” it said.

For the fourth quarter as a whole, IHS Markit said its index suggests growth of 0.3 percent, up from 0.2 percent in the previous three months.

