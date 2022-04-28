(Bloomberg) -- French prosecutors are expanding an investigation into beleaguered French retirement-home operator Orpea SA, which is facing allegations of mistreatments of elderly patients in its establishments.

The probe opened in February for alleged falsification of records and violation of labor rules through the abusive use of short-term contracts has been widened following referral by the French government, Nanterre prosecutors said by email on Thursday. An examination of complaints filed by plaintiffs earlier this month has also been included in the probe, while other complaints are still being studied, the Nanterre prosecutors office said.

A spokeswoman for Orpea had no immediate comment when contacted by phone.

Orpea was thrust into the spotlight at end of January, when a book called “The Gravediggers” alleged that the company consistently put profits ahead of patient welfare, rationing items like food and adult diapers. Orpea shares have since lost more than half their value, and a string of government representatives -- including President Emmanuel Macron -- expressed shock and disgust over the revelations, prompting the investigations.

France to Bolster Nursing-Home Oversight After Orpea Scandal

The French government said March 26 it was filing a legal complaint against Orpea and that it wants the company to return millions of euros in public funds it believes were misused. Orpea earlier this week said that preliminary findings from an independent review it had commissioned into the allegations point to chronic under-staffing and mishandling of public funds.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.