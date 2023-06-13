(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire isn’t planning to meet Taiwanese economic affairs chief Wang Mei-Hua during a trip to Paris this week that comes just days before Chinese Premier Li Qiang is due to attend a summit in the capital organized by President Emmanuel Macron.

Wang is leading a delegation to France through June 19 and plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Taiwan pavilion of a technology event in Paris, according to a statement from her ministry.

She aims to “continue to deepen the close economic, trade and industrial partnership between Taiwan and France, and consolidate Taiwan’s important position in the global supply chain,” the ministry said.

No member of Le Maire’s team has planned to meet Wang, an official in his office said, asking not to be identified as per government rules.

While the government in Taipei asserts the island is an independent nation, Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has pledged to bring it under Chinese control, by force if necessary. China opposes diplomatic and political exchanges Taiwan has with other countries out of concerns over sovereignty.

Li is expected to attend Macron’s Summit for a New Global Financial Pact next week, which aims to kickstart a reform of multilateral development banks and address debt overhangs, as well as mobilizing financing for countries vulnerable to climate change. This marks the first time in months that a senior Chinese official will be present at multilateral talks on these issues alongside the US.

Macron upset some of his allies earlier this year by saying on his way back from a trip to China that Europe shouldn’t be a “vassal” to the US when it comes to Taiwan.

In a potential sign Beijing is seeking to reinforce its relationship with Paris, Hong Kong-based SingTao Daily reported that China is removing its controversial ambassador to Paris, Lu Shaye, who has hampered Macron’s attempts to work with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a political solution to the war in Ukraine through his public comments.

France is the largest European destination of Taiwanese foreign investment so far this year and the island’s fourth-biggest trading partner in Europe, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taipei. Macron recently announced that Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co. would spend €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) to build a giant factory in Northern France.

