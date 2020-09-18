(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, he said on Twitter.

Le Maire said he has no symptoms, and will continue to exercise his ministerial duties while remaining in self-quarantine for seven days.

“I immediately put myself in isolation at my home in accordance with the health rules issued by the government,” Le Maire said.

French health authorities reported more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since the end of the country’s lockdown in May, with the pace of infections now climbing for a month.

