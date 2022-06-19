1h ago
French Finance Minister Says Companies Should Increase Pay
Companies should raise wages for their employees by the end of the summer, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview on France 2 television on Sunday.
“For those who can, yes, there’s no doubt,” Le Maire said when asked if company bosses should lift salaries.
Le Maire has said fighting inflation is one of the government’s top priorities and that it will continue to protect households as long as needed. Le Maire has said he expects inflation to start to ease from the beginning of next year.
