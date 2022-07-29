(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s five-year plan to rein in the crisis-swollen budget deficit has “numerous weaknesses” including an optimistic outlook for growth, the country’s fiscal watchdog said.

The government’s forecasts for economic growth this year and next are “a little high” and the longer term outlook is “optimistic” as it assumes quick results from planned reforms that lack detail, the High Council of Public Finance said in a report on the plan. Inflation appears to be underestimated, it added.

The proposed pace for limiting spending lacks ambition and leaves no room for maneuver to meet deficit reduction targets if the economy isn’t as robust as Macron expects, it said.

“In sum, the High Council considers it vital that the next annual budget correct these estimations by setting them on more prudent bases,” it wrote in the report.

The opinion is a setback for Macron as he attempts to find a path to bring down the country’s debt burden while continuing to spend heavily to protect households from surging prices. The task is all the more difficult as the French leader must also offer concessions to opposition parties after losing his outright majority in parliamentary elections in June.

In written comments sent to journalists, the French Finance Ministry contested the council’s analysis, saying the economy still has the capacity for a further rebound from the Covid pandemic as consumers have a margin to spend pent-up savings and manufacturing output should return to higher levels.

The ministry also said reforms including overhauls of pension and unemployment systems would boost the French economy’s potential in the medium term, while the planned pace for curbing public spending is “balanced.”

