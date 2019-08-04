(Bloomberg) -- A French man has successfully crossed the English Channel on a fly board, 10 days after his first attempt failed.

Franky Zapata, 40, left Sangatte on the Northern coast of France at 8:17 a.m. local time on Sunday and landed 22 minutes later at St Margaret’s Bay in Kent, England. The Marseillais crossed the 35 kilometers (22 miles) thanks to a tiny flying board propelled by five mini turbo-jet engines, AFP reported.

“I was very lucky,” Zapata told the BFM TV news channel. “What matters is that we rose up to the challenge with my team. We did it.”

Zapata traveled at a speed of about “160-170 kilometers an hour,” during most of the crossing, he said. His first attempt 10 days ago failed after his board hit a platform of the refueling boat.

Zapata is a former world and European jet ski champion. Last month, the inventor took part in the Bastille Day celebrations and showcased his invention by soaring in the Parisian skies as President Emmanuel Macron looked on.

