(Bloomberg) -- Consumers are set to pay 2% to 3% more for food in France following annual negotiations between producers and retailers, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

While prices will be higher on average, about a quarter of the products will fall in the coming days compared to levels before the talks ended on Jan. 31, Le Maire said on France 5 TV late on Monday, citing food like pasta, coffee, sugar, oil and cereals.

In France, food prices are negotiated at the beginning of each year. A 2018 law requires retail companies to take into account production costs to ensure farmers aren’t selling at a loss. The talks this year took place amid tension following protests from farmers over rising costs, stringent regulations and cheap imports.

Le Maire said that some 124 of the 1,000 biggest contracts signed this year between retailers and food producers were not in line with the 2018 law and would have to comply within 15 days or risk a fine.

