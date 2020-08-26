(Bloomberg) -- The number of French workers on furlough almost halved in July as businesses continued to reopen and the summer vacation season reduced reliance on the system. Car manufacturing, catering and accommodation are the heaviest users of the program, according to Labor Department figures published Wednesday. In another sign of an improving labor market, the number of jobseekers also declined, although at 4 million it remains above its pre-crisis level.

