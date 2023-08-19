(Bloomberg) -- The French general put in charge of the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral following a major fire died during a hike in Pyrenees.

The body of Jean-Louis Georgelin, 74, a five-star general who also served as France’s joint military commander, was found Friday evening on a mountain in southern France, according to local media reports.

His death was presumed to have been an accident, the public prosecutor’s office in the nearby town of Foix told AFP. The general had been hiking alone.

With his passing, France “loses one of its greatest soldiers. France, one of its greatest servants. And Notre-Dame, the master of its rebirth,” President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Macron appointed Georgelin to lead the repairs of Notre-Dame de Paris, days after the 12th-century Catholic landmark and monument of national pride was severely damaged by a fire in April 2019. The cathedral is scheduled to reopen in December 2024.

