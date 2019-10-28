(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA must present an action plan within one month to restore faith in the French nuclear industry ahead of a potential decision to build new atomic plants.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire asked the state-controlled utility to improve its management of large projects, better coordinate with suppliers and the nuclear safety authority and work with the industry to improve training for workers, especially welders. It follows EDF’s admission recently that its nuclear reactor under construction at its Flamanville site, which has been marred with delays and cost overruns, will face a new three-year delay to repair faulty welds.

“It’s a failure for the entire French nuclear industry,” Le Maire said at a press conference in Paris on Monday, after receiving a report on the troubled Flamanville project. “Once the action plan has been presented to the EDF board and agreed by the state, a review of its implementation will have to be made at the end of 2020” to prepare for decisions on the future of new nuclear projects by French President Emmanuel Macron.

EDF will have to consider further reorganization of teams working on the Flamanville project, and make sure that it takes into account all feedback for the construction of two similar plants it’s building at Hinkley Point in the U.K., Le Maire said.

The minister based his recommendations on a 33-page report written by former PSA Group chief Jean-Martin Folz. It said the Flamanville project included “unrealistic” targets and its viability was undermined by a lull in nuclear construction at the turn of the century that led to a loss of expertise in the industry.

The new atomic plant won’t be commissioned before the end of 2022, a decade later than planned when construction started in 2007, and it will cost almost four times its initial budget at 12.4 billion euros ($13.8 billion). The setback comes as EDF is seeking to convince the government to build new reactors to replace some of its aging plants and as it seeks to sell the technology in India.

“The French nuclear industry is going through a difficult moment,” said Jean-Bernard Levy, chief executive officer of EDF. “We will redouble efforts” to rebuild France’s nuclear expertise.

