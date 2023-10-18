(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne opted to use a constitutional tool to bypass a vote in parliament on the revenue provisions of the government’s finance bill in order to bring next year’s budget a step closer to approval.

“The budget is a fundamental text, it’s the cornerstone of our policies, it’s the response to the worries of French people,” she told the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The use of Article 49.3 of the French constitution is limited, but it can be applied as often as needed for bills related to public finances. It already stoked protests earlier this year when President Emmanuel Macron’s minority government used it to push through an unpopular pension reform.

Its application for an annual budget is less controversial as opposition parties don’t vote in favor of such bills as a matter of principle. Since Macron lost his outright majority in June 2022 elections, using the 49.3 has been unavoidable for financial bills.

“Today, it’s clear no opposition group is ready to approve this budget,” Borne said. “Whenever necessary I will act in good conscience and in the interests of the country.”

Both Marine Le Pen’s nationalist opposition and the far-left France Unbowed will respond to the use of Article 49.3 by proposing no-confidence motions in the government, Agence France-Presse reported. Their previous attempts have failed to bring it down.

Still, the government included 323 amendments from the parliamentary debate that modified an initial text presented in September.

One of the these would expand obligations for profit-sharing to include large companies conducting share buybacks. But the government rejected a proposal to extend a windfall tax on the profits of oil refiners into next year.

Budget Minister Thomas Cazenave said last month the government will likely need to use Article 49.3 another 10 times to pass all of the stages needed for the 2024 budget process.

