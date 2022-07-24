(Bloomberg) -- The French finance minister said Saturday he would consider increasing a subsidy on fuel prices to 30 euro cents per liter from 18 cents, sending a message of compromise to conservatives in the lower house of parliament.

Right-wing Republicans have been calling for a tax cut on fuel prices to offset the impact of rising energy prices on companies and citizens, but they welcomed Bruno Le Maire’s statement. Emmanuel Macron lost his outright majority in June, forcing his government to negotiate deals on an adhoc basis with parties from the left and right.

Le Maire told parliament that the rebate could be increase to 30 cents in the fall, and then decrease to 10 cents from November.

It would come in addition to TotalEnergies SE’s pledge on Friday to lower gasoline prices at French service stations by 20 cents per liter for two months from Sept. 1, and by 10 cents per liter after that until the end of the year.

Total’s announcement came as pressure is growing to tax windfall profits of energy and transport companies. Such a tax on so-called “superprofits” was rejected by lawmakers for now, despite backing by some MPs in Macron’s party and on the right.

