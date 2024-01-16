(Bloomberg) -- France’s new green bond pulled in record investor orders, following other European countries seeing historic bidding last week.

The syndicated sale of 25-year government bonds attracted more than €98 billion ($106.6 billion) of investor bids, passing the previous record of €75 billion three years ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. The sale is set to raise €8 billion, with pricing set at eight basis points above the country’s benchmark debt, trimmed from initial guidance of 10 basis points.

Investors are piling into new deals from Europe’s governments, looking to lock in the yields on offer before expected interest-rate cuts later this year. That led Spain, Italy and Belgium to all report record order books last week, helping drive an all-time high in the region’s overall bond sales.

Read more: Europe’s Record Bond Sales Draw Global Buyers Hunting Yields

France, the top sovereign seller of green bonds, uses the funds to finance projects to mitigate climate change, preserve biodiversity and tackle pollution. Bookrunners on its latest deal are BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp., Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Societe Generale SA.

