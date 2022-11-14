(Bloomberg) -- France risks being short of electricity for several days this winter as the country grapples with lower-than-usual nuclear plant availability, the country’s grid operator said.

Repairs and maintenance on almost half of Electricite de France SA’s atomic plants are turning the country -- a traditional power exporter -- into an importer this year. That’s forcing French users to pay a premium to their neighbors, where prices have skyrocketed after Russia squeezed gas deliveries to Europe.

In a bid to avoid blackouts, the French government has called for businesses, local governments and households to conserve energy. Should grid operator RTE foresee an electricity shortage, it will launch an “Ecowatt” red alert three days in advance to call for users to reduce consumption in a bid to avoid rotating power cuts.

“We remain in a situation of particular vigilance,” Reseau de Transport d’Electricite President Xavier Piechaczyk said on Radio Classique Monday. “If it’s hot, you won’t hear about red Ecowatt. If it’s very cold, you’ll hear a lot of them, and if we’re in an average, median, normal winter, it will be a few units of red Ecowatt.”

The warning, as the heating season starts, echoes similar comments made two months ago. It comes as Electricite de France SA had just 31 of its 56 atomic reactors online Monday morning. EDF aims to have about 42 units in operation in December, and 46 in January, the company said last week.

French power for the first quarter of next year is trading at more than double that of neighboring Germany as traders price in risks to electricity supply from possible nuclear reactor outages in mid-winter. The contract is trading around €670 per megawatt-hour, about twice the closing price of this year’s equivalent.

On Nov. 18, RTE will update its assessment for the next four weeks, based on the grid operator’s latest forecasts for nuclear plant availability, power consumption and weather, Piechaczyk said. It’s taking a “cautious” approach to nuclear plant availability as history shows maintenance can take longer than planned, he said.

The weather looks “relatively mild until the end of November,” while the country is also benefiting from a drop in power consumption as manufacturers balk at higher prices, he said. “The fact that France is consuming less is giving us a bit of margin, but the nuclear fleet risks being even less available than we had foreseen, so we’ll have to assess if that evens out.”

RTE data for the four weeks ended Nov. 6, which are adjusted for weather, showed electricity consumption was 6.8% lower than pre-Covid levels as manufacturers cut back.

The Ecowatt alert takes into account that a dozen large manufacturers would lower consumption under pre-arranged contracts, the RTE chief said. That would represent a reduction of about 1.2 gigawatts, the equivalent of a nuclear reactor, he said.

--With assistance from Todd Gillespie.

(Updates with power prices in sixth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.