(Bloomberg) -- The French economy probably notched up slightly faster growth in the first quarter after half a year of barely expanding, according to a survey by the country’s central bank.

Responses collated by the Bank of France point to an increase in gross domestic product of about 0.2% in the first three months of the year.

Services including transport experienced greater expansion, while industry, construction and energy all declined, the survey of about 8,500 firms showed.

The results suggest the start of the year marked a point of acceleration after hardly any growth during the third and fourth quarters, held back by tepid investment and consumer spending.

The economy’s weakness has been a headache for President Emmanuel Macron because of its fallout on tax receipts. The government said on Wednesday that the budget deficit will be wider than expected.

Fitch Ratings and Moody’s are both scheduled to provide possible assessments of France on April 26, while S&P Global Ratings may deliver one on May 31.

Fitch already downgraded France to AA- from AA a year ago. S&P has a negative outlook, citing Macron’s struggles to rein in the deficit in the aftermath of the pandemic.

