(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of France cut its growth estimate for the second quarter and said confidence among manufacturing executives has dropped to its lowest level in six years.

The report on the euro area’s second-largest economy is another health warning for manufacturing in the currency bloc. Until now, France had shown some resilience to the industrial difficulties that have dragged down growth in Germany and are threatening to transform a temporary slowdown into a longer downturn.

A monthly manufacturing sentiment index fell four points in June to 95, its lowest level since 2013. The long-term average for the indicator is 100. The Bank of France said its indicators now show the economy expanded only 0.2% in the second quarter after 0.3% in the first three months of the year. In May, it had forecast that the pace of expansion would remain at 0.3%.

Policy makers at the European Central Bank have responded in recent weeks, saying they are willing to cut interest rates further and possibly even restart asset purchases if the economic situation fails to improve.

The Bank of France said there was a “significant fall” in industrial production in June, particularly in the auto, plastics and electronics sectors. Still, business leaders expect an improvement in July, while the services indicator was stable.

