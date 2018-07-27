French Growth Payback Is Delayed Until the Third Quarter: Chart

(Bloomberg) -- How much momentum is the French economy carrying? That question has become more difficult to answer: Bad weather in the first quarter and strikes in the second have muddied the water. Bloomberg Economics expects the economy to emerge from this soft patch and the expansion to continue uninterrupted.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jamie Murray (Economist) in London at jmurray126@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.