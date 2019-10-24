(Bloomberg) -- France’s economic growth picked up this month as its services sector strengthened.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 52.6 in October from 50.8 a month earlier, beating economist estimates for 51.0. The reading above 50 -- the level that divides expansion from contraction -- suggests the euro area’s second-biggest economy is showing some resilience.

The euro rose after the report and was up 0.22% to $1.1155 as of 9:16 a.m. Frankfurt time.

The solid increase in activity was underpinned by a broad-based expansion, according to Markit. Services rebounded and the index for manufacturing climbed to just above stagnation after shrinking in September.

Still, French private companies remained optimistic about the one-year outlook for their business, citing new product development initiatives and planned operational expansions.

