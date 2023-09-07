(Bloomberg) -- French consumers are increasingly changing their habits in an effort to mitigate surging food costs, opting for lower-end brands and switching to cheaper retail chains. In June, 47% said they have made adjustments after food inflation accelerated above 15% — the sharpest rate of increase in more than a quarter of a century. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is pushing for more regular price negotiations between producers, and recently named several companies he considers have not done enough to hold back their margins.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.