(Bloomberg) -- France’s industrial production expanded 0.5% in November, ending three months of declines and out-pacing economist expectations of a stagnation at the same level as October. A rebound in the energy sector helped, as well as continued growth in manufacturing, which recorded a 0.3% increase in output. The figures provide some optimism that France could avoid a recession, even as the industrial slump continues in Germany.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche.

