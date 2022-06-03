(Bloomberg) -- French industrial production unexpectedly declined in April, falling for the third consecutive month on continued weakness in manufacturing amid supply disruptions following the war in Ukraine. The factory data for the euro area’s second-largest economy is another note of caution for the near term outlook after consumer spending also shrunk in April and statistics agency Insee revised down its estimate of economic output in the first quarter to show a contraction. In industry in April, a rebound in automotive production was insufficient to offset declines in output of equipment goods, clothing, wood, chemicals, metals, rubbers and plastics.

