(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged businesses to cut energy use or face possible rationing this winter if Russia halts gas deliveries.

“It’s urgent to stop any energy consumption that isn’t indispensable immediately,” Borne said in a speech to business leaders at a conference near Paris on Monday. If not “there could be brutal gas outages overnight and serious economic and social consequences,” she said, adding that “companies would be the first hit” by rationing.

The prime minister called on the government and businesses to work together on plans to lower energy use to avoid shortages and blackouts. She pledged to detail various scenarios at the start of October when she has a clearer view of risks and progress on energy-saving plans.

She said one possibility was to create a new market for rights to consume energy. She also hinted that the government might take measures to help companies that would be “too strongly impacted” by potential rationing.

The French government and its European neighbors are seeking to shield consumers and businesses from a surge in energy prices on wholesale markets caused by a progressive reduction in Russian gas supplies and a much higher than usual number of outages at Electricite de France SA’s aging nuclear reactors. President Emmanuel Macron warned French people last week they faced “the end of the time of abundance.”

Quick Restart

Thanks to nuclear energy, which accounts for most of the country’s electricity production, France “is less exposed than other European nations, but let’s not believe for one second that our nation would face no risk,” Borne told the Medef business conference.

“We already know that we have less gas this winter than in previous years. Our nuclear power plants are facing difficulties, and a quick restart of reactors that are offline is key to avoid cuts.”

The government has already spent more than 25 billion euros ($25.1 billion) on a so-called energy tariff shield to protect consumers from surging oil and natural gas costs by capping price rises, and plans to spend at least 20 billion euros more in tax cuts, increased pensions and other measures as part of an anti-inflation package adopted earlier this month. It’s also subsidizing fuel at the pump.

Macron has asked his government to provide a plan on how to tame energy consumption in the coming weeks. Borne added that it would unveil a new plan to curb emissions by year-end.

Borne has said that the government would keep protecting French people from energy price hikes and add targeted measures for poorer households. Still, she has reiterated Macron’s goal to bring the deficit below 3% of GDP by the end of his mandate in 2027.

On Monday, Borne also repeated a target to reach “full employment,” which Macron’s advisers have described as around 5% unemployment. The government will soon propose a bill to lower protections for unemployed people when joblessness is low, she said.

