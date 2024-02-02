(Bloomberg) -- French industrial production expanded for the second consecutive month in December, up 1.1%. That’s better than expected by any of the economists in a Bloomberg survey and the biggest jump since May — though statistics agency Insee cautioned that the typically volatile figure was also boosted by the late timing of the school holidays. France avoided a recession in 2023, while failing to grow in the second half of the year.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche and Joel Rinneby.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.