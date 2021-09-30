(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

French inflation accelerated in September as households in the euro area’s second-largest economy faced a jump in the costs of energy and services.

Consumer prices rose 2.7% from a year earlier, just short of the 2.8% jump predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Thursday’s number is the strongest since December 2011 and comes ahead of data for Italy, Germany and the euro area that are forecast to show similarly sharp increases.

The world’s central banks have played down the significance of the recent surge in inflation that is hitting most advanced economies. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday that stronger inflation is “largely transitory,” echoing comments made on the same panel by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said there will be an end to the pressures of a reopening economy. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has been equally sanguine, saying earlier this week that while tensions on some prices are undeniable, it is temporary and associated with the strong economic recovery in Europe.

Meanwhile, European governments have pledged to spend billions to mitigate the rise in energy prices for the continent’s poorest households. French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to speak on prime time television news Thursday to detail the support.

