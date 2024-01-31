(Bloomberg) -- French inflation eased more than expected in January to reach its lowest level since before Russia invaded Ukraine — the latest sign that the euro area’s efforts to tame surging prices are nearing an end.

The reading for the currency bloc’s second-largest economy came in at 3.4% from a year ago, slowing from 4.1% in December. That’s less than the 3.6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, and well below the 7.3% peak notched in February 2023.

The moderation in inflation to a two-year low was driven by slowdowns in the costs of energy, food and manufactured products, according to statistics agency Insee.

German data later Wednesday are set to show a similar trend, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and early regional numbers from the 11 states.

With Eurostat likely to confirm on Thursday that price gains also abated in the 20-nation euro zone, investors are betting that the European Central Bank will begin trimming interest rates in April.

Even so, German bonds pared gains following the release of its regional figures, with the 10-year yield down six basis points to 2.21%. It had fallen as much as eight basis points after France’s softer-than-expected inflation reading.

Policymakers have generally been more cautious than markets on easing — President Christine Lagarde signaled again on Tuesday that summer is a more likely starting point. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at the weekend, though, that officials will continue to be guided by incoming data and no date is excluded for a first cut.

In deciding when to move, a key factor will be gauges of underlying inflation, which strips out volatile elements such as food and energy.

While France’s preliminary figures don’t provide such a measure, they showed services costs accelerated slightly in January.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche, Aline Oyamada and Kristian Siedenburg.

(Updates with German regional data, markets starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.