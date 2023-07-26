(Bloomberg) -- French consumers are increasingly confident inflation will ease over the next 12 months and their assessment of past pressure is also softening. The balance of households expecting prices to accelerate fell for the fourth consecutive month to the lowest reading since May 2009, according to national statistics agency Insee. Greater confidence that the worst of the inflation surge is over echoes business surveys, which show fewer price hikes are planned in the private sector.

