(Bloomberg) -- France’s inflation rate will keep climbing to stabilize between 6.5% and 7% in the fall as wages and services interact to drive prices higher, the country’s statistics agency Insee said.

In its first full-year economic outlook -- entitled “War and Prices” -- Insee said it expects services to become the main contributor to inflation in the euro area’s second-largest economy, taking over from energy prices that jumped following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sector is key for price dynamics in France as it makes up almost half of household spending and is sensitive to mechanisms including indexation of the minimum wage.

“There is a loop, an interaction, notably in services,” Insee economist Julien Pouget said. “An uncontrollable spiral has not begun and it’s not our central hypothesis but it’s to be watched.”

Stronger and broader inflation in euro-area economies like France has already prompted the European Central Bank to plan to start raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July. The pace and magnitude of its next steps will depend on the incoming data later in the year, officials say.

So far this year, France has be shielded from the worst as massive government spending to mitigate energy costs for households kept the inflation rate much lower than in nearly all other European economies.

Yet the next round of support pledged by President Emmanuel Macron this summer will focus less on price caps and more on boosting disposable income with measures possibly including raising pensions and public sector salaries.

While dwindling consumer spending power hurt the economy at the start of 2022, Insee confirmed it doesn’t expect a recession.

Uncertainty will continue to weigh on households but business investment is seen resilient and exports should rebound with global trade, it said. The statistics agency forecasts a 0.2% expansion of gross domestic product in the second quarter followed by 0.3% in both the third and fourth.

“Even if growth sagged at the start of the year with an accumulation of shocks, it won’t break,” Pouget said.

