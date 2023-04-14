(Bloomberg) -- French inflation eased slightly less than initially estimated in March, reaching 6.7% — instead of 6.6% — after 7.3% in February. While the headline reading of the consumer price index is below record highs as energy prices drop, other components continue to accelerate, pushing up Insee’s measure of underlying inflation to 6.2% — the strongest yet since the creation of the euro. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned earlier this week there’s a risk of entrenched inflation that is potentially persistent.

