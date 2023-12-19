(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of France trimmed its forecasts for inflation this year and next as it continues to predict it will ease to the European Central Bank’s 2% target by early 2025.

The pace of price increases in the euro area’s second-largest economy will slow to 2.5% on average in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025 after 5.7% this year, the institution said. Its previous forecasts in September were 0.1 percentage points higher for both 2023 and 2024.

“We are in no way still in the phase of revising up inflation forecasts,” the central bank’s chief economist, Olivier Garnier, said.

The updated macroeconomic outlook comes after the ECB left borrowing costs unchanged last week and dropped its assessment that inflation is expected to “stay too high for too long.”

Still, the institution’s president, Christine Lagarde, said rate cuts were not discussed and warned against complacency in battling the price surge that began in 2022.

The Bank of France made no changes to its forecast for economic growth next year, which it still sees at 0.9% — far below the government’s forecast for a 1.4% expansion.

Given weak indicators, the central bank said it expects the labor market to soften and unemployment to start increasing to reach a peak of 7.8% in 2025. Stronger growth expected in 2026 should help drive the rate back down to 7.5% by the end of 2026, it said.

