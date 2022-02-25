(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

French inflation accelerated more than expected, adding a further complication to the European Central Bank’s efforts to smoothly withdraw crisis-era stimulus amid economic disruption from Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Consumer prices in the euro area’s second largest economy rose 4.1% in February from a year earlier after 3.3% in January, national statistics agency Insee said. Economists had forecast a 3.7% advance.

France’s inflation report is the first measure of how prices have evolved in the currency bloc this month -- a key trend the ECB will examine when it charts its policy course at a March 10 meeting. Figures for Germany and Italy will be published on Tuesday and data for the whole of the euro area is due on Wednesday.

Stronger-than-expected inflation would support those ECB policy makers pushing for an end of asset purchases followed by rate increases shortly thereafter. More dovish members have insisted the upward pressure on prices is temporary and argued for a slower approach.

Yet the Ukraine crisis has jumbled the calculation. While surging energy prices could push inflation even higher, the economic hit from Russia’s action and retaliatory sanctions could also prompt the institution to err on the side of maintaining stimulus.

The Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said the Ukraine conflict means the ECB will put more emphasis on the flexibility it has in how it changes policy and at what speed. Last week, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor, he called to end net asset purchases in the third quarter but take more time to decide on when to hike rates.

The ECB said Thursday that it is “closely monitoring” the implications of the Ukraine situation and will conduct a comprehensive assessment at its March meeting.

France’s inflation report showed energy surging 21%. Prices for food, manufacturing goods and services all picked up in February.

Separately, Insee said French consumer spending shrank 1.5% in January from December. Economists had forecast a 0.8% decline.

The statistics agency also said producer prices in the country rose 22.2% on year in January. It confirmed a 0.7% expansion in economic output in the fourth quarter of 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.