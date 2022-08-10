(Bloomberg) -- Meridiam, the French infrastructure investment firm, is exploring the potential sale of a minority stake, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is working with an adviser as it considers selling about a 20% stake to an outside investor, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand the business, one of the people said.

Meridiam was founded in Paris in 2005 by Thierry Deau, who previously led the development arm of state-linked French fund Caisse des Depots et Consignations. It now has about 350 employees and managed about $18 billion of assets at the end of last year, according to its website.

A number of alternative asset managers have sold stakes in recent years to specialist investors like Blackstone Inc., Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Dyal Capital arm and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill Partners Plc business.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Meridiam didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, an investor group including Meridiam and Global Infrastructure Partners acquired some of waste and water treatment firm Suez SA’s operations in France and other countries from Veolia Environnement SA. Those assets, sometimes referred to as the “new Suez,” generate about 7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) of annual revenue.

Meridiam controls a new light rail transit project in Washington, DC and is part of a consortium that’s redeveloping Terminal B of New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The firm has invested in highways in places like Spain, Austria, and the Czech Republic. Its portfolio has also included railways, data centers, schools, ports and power plants across Europe, Africa and the Americas.

In September last year, Meridiam said it had raised more than $6 billion of new capital across five funds, including its fourth European flagship fund and its second Africa-focused pool. It also raised an “urban resilience” impact fund in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation and a growth equity fund to provide capital to green small- and medium-sized enterprises.

