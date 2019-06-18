(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is getting ready to take an ax to French unemployment benefits.

The president is pushing through the last phase of his overhaul of France’s labor market after easing restrictions on hiring and firing in 2017 and boosting training programs in 2018. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will detail the plans in Paris Tuesday.

“We have by far the most generous unemployment system in Europe and our unemployment rate is among the highest in Europe, so something’s wrong,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Europe 1 radio. “The reform has one goal: a return to full employment.”

The plan aims to cap the amount that some job seekers can claim, extend the period people have to work before they qualify for aid, and ensure that work pays more than benefits. The program will also discourage companies from using short-term contracts. The changes will bring France more into line with countries like Germany and Spain, which have already revamped their labor markets.

The government had tried to negotiate a settlement with labor unions and business lobbies but that effort broke down in February, forcing the administration to act unilaterally.

“That’s the amazing thing about compromise, it means try to please everybody but end up pleasing no one,” Le Figaro newspaper wrote in its morning briefing, predicting that the government will face criticism from both businesses and the unions when it unveils its proposals.

Unemployment in the euro area’s second-largest economy fell to 8.7% in the first quarter of the year, its lowest level in a decade. Macron aims to bring it down to 7% by the end of his term in 2022.

The reform should save the state up to 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) over the next three years, the government estimates, helping to cut the benefit system’s 35 billion-euro debt. The decree to implement the reform is planned for this summer, according to Le Figaro.

