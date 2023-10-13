(Bloomberg) -- French lawmakers are seeking to extend windfall taxes on the profits of oil refiners and utilities into next year.

The National Assembly’s finance committee has proposed amendments to the 2024 budget bill, Jean-Rene Cazeneuve, a lawmaker in President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, said in posts on social media platform X.

The extension of the levies would help fund relief measures for consumers hard-hit by surging gasoline, diesel and electricity costs. France is among several European nations to have slapped windfall taxes on oil companies and utilities after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up energy prices.

The budget bill has yet to be adopted by parliament.

