French Lawmakers to Vote on Immigration Bill Backed by Far Right

(Bloomberg) -- French lawmakers will vote on a revised version of Emmanuel Macron’s immigration bill that was toughened to gain the support of conservatives.

The far-right National Rally also pledged to back the bill.

The compromise was thrashed out in a cross-party committee of senators and National Assembly members that was set up after parliament blocked a debate on the government’s initial draft law last week.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the new version contains measures to “protect the French, needed firmness toward foreign delinquents and fairness measures” including rules on papers for undocumented workers.

Marine Le Pen, who leads the National Rally in the lower house of parliament, said her party would vote in favor of the revised bill since it’s tougher on immigration than Macron’s original draft law.

“It’s a big ideological victory for our movement,” she said.

Eric Ciotti, leader of the conservative Les Republicains, also said he supported the new text.

The revised bill will now return to the Senate and the National Assembly for a vote.

