(Bloomberg) -- French left-wing and Green parties are leading in the first exit polls of the regional election, in a disappointing result for the movements of the two main favorites for the 2022 presidential race, President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Left parties, including that of far-left presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon, along with the greens won 34% of votes nationally, according to an Ifop poll.

Right-wing parties garnered 29%, while Le Pen’s National Rally got 19% and Macron’s party took 11%.

Turnout was a record low, the first polls show.

