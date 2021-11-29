(Bloomberg) -- France’s minister for European Affairs ramped up the rhetorical battle with the U.K. over channel crossings on Monday, slamming a British economic model he described as tantamount to “modern slavery.”

Migrants are drawn to the U.K. as it is easier to find a poorly paid job on the black market, Clement Beaune said on France Inter radio. He spoke after the government held talks with European allies on Sunday on how to stop people trying to reach the U.K. in small boats, but withdrew an invitation to U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel to attend the meeting.

“Why do people want to go to the U.K.? Because of the language, because people are trying to join their families, and because there is an economic model that is sometimes quasi modern slavery,” Beaune said.

The French minister’s barb also comes after President Emmanuel Macron slammed Johnson for not being “serious” with the two countries at loggerheads on several fronts, including fishing licenses after Brexit and migration.

Beaune urged greater cooperation with London on channel crossings and said France should not completely abandon an accord on managing the border between the two countries. But he called for a firm approach in reviewing how the two countries work together.

“We, Europeans, are the adults in the room,” Beaune said. “Unfortunately, the failure of Brexit is masked by a smokescreen that consists of making Europe a punching bag.”

