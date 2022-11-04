(Bloomberg) -- Growth in French mortgage lending slowed to the weakest pace this year in September as the European Central Bank’s rate hikes began to dent demand in the euro area’s second-largest economy.

Outstanding lending for home purchases grew 6.2% from a year earlier after rising 6.3% in August, and the Bank of France said early indicators show a further slowdown to 6% in October. The average interest rate for new housing loans is estimated at 1.79% in October -- the most expensive since 2016.

The slower home loan market is an early indicator of how the ECB’s efforts to combat surging inflation are beginning to weigh on economic activity. Banks have also said the supply of loans is an issue in France as caps on mortgage rates prevent them from lending to some higher-risk households.

Still, the Bank of France said lending is on track to reach a record high this year, excluding the rebound from the Covid pandemic in 2021.

French consumers also have much lower borrowing costs for housing than their peers in other major European economies, partly due to the rules that limit how quickly banks can increase rates. According to ECB data, the cost of borrowing to buy real estate in Germany hit 3.03% in September.

