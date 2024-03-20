(Bloomberg) -- The French Navy has seized 10.7 metric tons of cocaine in the Gulf of Guinea, the biggest interception of the illegal trade off the coast of West Africa.

The seizure took place on March 14, according to a navy statement on Wednesday. It estimated the value of the cocaine haul at €695 million ($755 million). It did not say in which nation’s territorial waters the ship was intercepted. French anti-trafficking agencies participated alongside the US Drug Enforcement Agency in the bust.

The haul tops the seizure of 9.6 tons in Cape Verde in 2019.

West Africa has long been considered a transit route for cocaine coming from Latin America to Europe. The large confiscations in the region may be due to a growing demand in Europe and traffickers seeking new routes, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said.

