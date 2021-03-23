French Navy Seizes Six Tons of Cocaine in Gulf of Guinea

(Bloomberg) -- The French navy seized six tons of cocaine on a ship traveling from South America in the largest drug seizure off the West African coast this year.

The narcotic was discovered when the French vessel intercepted a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Guinea, the French Justice Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

France’s anti-drug agency, Europol and Brazilian authorities collaborated in the seizure, which is the second-largest in the region since authorities in Cape Verde found 9.6 tons of cocaine on a Panama-flagged vessel in 2019.

