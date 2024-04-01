(Bloomberg) -- French new car registrations dipped 1.5% in March, the first decline since December 2022, as there were two fewer working days in the month than a year earlier, the PFA auto association said in a statement on Monday.

Sales totaled 180,024 vehicles, down from 182,712 in March 2023. They were up 5.7% in the first quarter.

Stellantis NV, the biggest seller in France, saw new registrations decline by 8.8% last month, according to PFA. Its closest rival, Renault Group, posted a 2.8% overall increase as an 8.9% rise in Renault brand sales compensated for a 9.2% drop at Dacia.

Electric and rechargeable hybrid vehicles accounted for 27% of new car sales in the first quarter of the year, slightly above the 26% level reported for the whole of 2023, PFA said.

